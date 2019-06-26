(Bloomberg) -- Forces loyal to the internationally recognized government of Libya retook the strategic city of Gharyan, the interior minister said, a setback for eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s offensive to capture the capital.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army has “completely withdrawn” from Gharyan, which is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital, Tripoli, Fathi Bashagha said by text message. The LNA said its forces were dealing with sleeper cells and should soon retake the city.

After seizing Gharyan in April, the LNA used it as a command base for its offensive on Tripoli, which has stalled on the outskirts and resulted in the deaths of more than 700 people. Haftar is facing mounting international pressure to end the conflict that threatens to rip the North African country apart.

The OPEC member descended into chaos after longtime leader Moammar Al-Qaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011. It’s been ruled since 2014 by two feuding administrations in Tripoli and the east, as well as dozens of regional militias.

The turmoil has provided fertile ground for the rise of extremist groups including Islamic State, and Haftar’s declared reason for consolidating power is a self-proclaimed war on terrorism. Regional powers have been accused of providing weapons to both sides, heightening fears of a prolonged proxy war that could devastate the country.

Haftar has vowed to press ahead with his push for the capital, saying he intends to dissolve the UN-backed government headed by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj. The latter proposed a peace plan last week that effectively excluded Haftar, leaving little hope the eastern commander would sign on.

(Updates with background on push for capital from third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Samer Khalil Al-Atrush in Tunis at skhalilalatr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Vishal Persaud

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.