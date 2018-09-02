(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s United Nations-backed presidency council has declared a state of emergency in Tripoli after days of clashes between rival militias damaged oil facilities and forced the airport to close, Libyan state television reported.

At least 39 people have been killed and 119 wounded, according to the health ministry, in fighting that broke out about a week ago when militias from the city of Tarhouna, to the south of the capital, attacked its outskirts.

Efforts to reach a ceasefire have so far failed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleh Sarrar in Dubai at ssarar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.