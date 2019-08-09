(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s internationally recognized government said Friday it accepted a truce for the Muslim Eid holidays in its war with eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Government of National Accord is defending the capital from an offensive by Haftar, whose forces have yet to commit to the truce. A source close to the field marshal said he was leaning toward accepting the several-day halt in fighting starting on Sunday.

The United Nations has been pushing for a cease-fire between the government in Tripoli and fighters under Haftar, who in April launched a campaign to take the city.

The U.S. State Department declined to immediately comment on the Tripoli announcement.

The UN’s Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, has said a holiday cease-fire should be followed by an international conference to end the war, which has drawn in escalating foreign intervention. Backers of the Tripoli-based government include Turkey, while Haftar’s Libyan National Army is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

France and the UN have been pushing for a comprehensive political and economic deal that better allocates resources between Libya’s west and east, a key demand by Haftar, three diplomats told Bloomberg, asking not to be named citing confidential discussions.

None of the diplomats elaborated on whether the plan for a cease-fire also envisages a withdrawal by Haftar’s forces, a demand of the government in Tripoli. Talks with Haftar would require his withdrawal at least to his main forward base of Jufra in central Libya, a senior official for the Tripoli government told Bloomberg.

