Libya Says It Handed Over Manchester Bomber’s Brother to U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- Libya has handed over Hashem Abedi, the brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, to U.K. authorities, according to Siddiq al Sour, a top Libyan prosecutor.

The U.K. had requested Abedi’s extradition in 2017 to face trial for his alleged involvement in the attack. His brother Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena on May 22 of that year at an Ariana Grande concert. In addition to the 22 dead, more than 100 people were injured.

