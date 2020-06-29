(Bloomberg) --

Karadeniz Holding AS, a Turkish power company, is in talks with the Libyan government to sell electricity to the war-torn country.

Authorities in Libya, where years of fighting have damaged the power grid in the capital, Tripoli, and other towns, has approached Karadeniz to buy 1,000 megawatts of electricity, the Istanbul-based company said. Karadeniz unit Karpowership has a sufficient number of floating power stations to supply Libya with electricity if an agreement is reached, the company said.

Nearly a decade of political turmoil has left Libya divided between a United Nations-recognized government in Tripoli, which is also backed militarily by Turkey, and a competing administration based in the east.

Turkish and Libyan ministers held talks earlier this month focused on the resumption of work by Turkish companies in the North African country, cooperation in oil and infrastructure, and a maritime and security pact signed between the two governments last year.

That agreement outraged eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar and raised concerns among regional rivals that Turkey would use it to lay claim to natural-gas riches in the eastern Mediterranean. Haftar’s Arab partners, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have accused Turkey of trying to undercut efforts to broker a political solution to the Libyan crisis. Turkish authorities reject the accusations.

Karpowership operates 22 vessels mounted with plants that use natural gas, liquefied natural gas or heavy fuel-oil to generate electricity, according to the company’s website. It generally sells electricity to countries in dire need of power.

