(Bloomberg) -- A setback-laden push to unify Libya enters a new stage Monday as the OPEC nation’s warring sides attend political talks that seek to chart a roadmap to elections and a unity government.

The discussions in Tunisia come after military leaders from the internationally recognized Tripoli-based government and their eastern rivals agreed on a cease-fire and to work toward the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries in earlier meetings. The talks are among three tracks being spearheaded by the United Nations in a bid to end a nearly a decade of war that has ravaged the North African oil exporter.

As the UN voices optimism over a lasting peace, a relative period of calm has allowed the state-run National Oil Corp. to lift force majeure and restart crude production nationwide. Output has now topped 1 million barrels per day.

Earlier peace efforts have largely failed, with both sides accusing the other of violating cease-fires. The Tripoli government has received backing from Turkey, while the east has been supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt as well as Russian mercenaries.

The Tunisia gathering comes days after military talks in the Libyan city of Ghadames ended with a call to the UN to adopt a binding resolution to implement the cease-fire reached in October.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.