(Bloomberg) -- Libya is trying to encourage U.S. oil companies to return to the war-torn nation and help it raise output rapidly.

“I would like to personally encourage foreign companies, especially those from the U.S., to come back,” Oil Minister Mohamed Oun said in an interview in Italy, where he’s attending a conference. “We require a lot of work to upgrade and maintain our facilities.”

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has recently appointed a special envoy to the U.S., who will try to encourage energy firms to invest in Libya, Oun said.

The OPEC nation, which sits on Africa’s largest oil reserves, is pumping around 1.3 million barrels a day and aims to boost that to between 2 and 2.5 million within six years, he said.

Libya’s been mostly mired in conflict since a 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moammar Qaddafi. But a truce in its civil war roughly a year ago has led to more stability and enabled officials to raise oil production to more than 1 million barrels a day.

