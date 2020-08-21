(Bloomberg) --

Libya’s Turkish-backed government announced a cease-fire Friday, months after inflicting a heavy defeat on Russian-supported military commander Khalifa Haftar whose forces control the country’s oil-rich east.

The announcement, and a reciprocal call for a truce from the head of the eastern-based legislature Aguileh Saleh, come on the heels of United Nations-mediated talks in Geneva this week, and a phone call between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers. Their countries have emerged as key power brokers in the North African nation that sits on top of the continent’s biggest oil reserves.

Haftar, backed by Russian mercenaries, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, had led a failed offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, from the internationally-recognized government. But a Turkish military intervention helped rout his self-styled Libyan National Army earlier this year, and Haftar’s forces fell back to Sirte. The central city is the gateway to key oil ports and fields Haftar has shut down.

The commander had offered a truce in June, but it was spurned by the Tripoli government.

In some of the first reaction, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said that from first reports, the announcement “could be an important step.”

“We hope and expect that all actors in Libya can continue to agree on this constructive approach, go this constructive path, that would be in the interest of the people of Libya and peace there,” she said.

If the cease-fire takes hold, it may bolster negotiations to reopen the oil fields, which Haftar has conditioned on guarantees of a fairer distribution of crude revenues. Earlier this week, a Haftar-aligned group said it would allow exports of stored fuel to open up space for gas amid power cuts in the country.

Haftar’s losses led to an Egyptian warning that it would militarily intervene if the Turkish-backed government attacked Sirte, where Western and Arab diplomats say Haftar’s forces are backed by hundreds of Russian mercenaries and an S-300 air-defense system. That prompted fears of a widening proxy conflict.

In its cease-fire announcement, the Tripoli-based government said Sirte should be turned into a demilitarized zone, something Haftar had rejected.

