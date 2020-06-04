(Bloomberg) --

Turkish-backed fighters loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government said Thursday they had secured the OPEC nation’s capital, Tripoli, in a major setback to the rival force led by Khalifa Haftar.

The announcement was made by the military on its official Facebook page, and builds on a string of recent successes by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord, which is headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019, but Turkey’s military and logistical support for the GNA turned the tide against him.

