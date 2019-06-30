(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s internationally recognized government said it seized sophisticated U.S.-made missiles after its forces pushed out eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s troops from a strategic city south of the capital.

The Javelin anti-tank missile launchers left by Haftar’s forces were sold to the United Arab Emirates, a close U.S. ally, according to photos released by the Tripoli-based government.

Their presence, if true, underscores the extent of foreign intervention in the North African OPEC member that is divided between warring rival administrations. It also raises questions whether the U.A.E. has violated the sales agreement with the U.S.

U.A.E. officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Haftar accuses his rivals of receiving Turkish military assistance.

Last week’s capture of Gharyan, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital, was the biggest setback to Haftar since his forces swept the south in early 2019 before launching an offensive in April to seize Tripoli. The attack has upended talks sponsored by the United Nations to end the nation’s political divide.

In addition to the U.S. missiles, Haftar’s fighters who fled Gharyan left behind Nimr combat vehicles produced by the U.A.E., Mohammed Qannuno, a military spokesman for the UN-backed administration, told reporters.

The UN and Western diplomats have warned the conflict, which has killed more than 700 people, would spiral into a proxy war between the rivals’ regional backers as they jockey for influence in the oil-rich state.

Haftar is backed by Egypt and the U.A.E., which see him as a capable partner in fighting Islamist extremists. His opponents have turned to Turkey for help. Military assistance to the warring parties violates a UN arms embargo on Libya.

The commander’s self-styled Libyan National Army threatened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with “heavy losses” following the fall of Gharyan.

The LNA banned flights from Istanbul to an airport in eastern Libya, where it’s based, and said it would target Turkish ships and installations in the country.

“There will be very big losses to Erdogan in Libya,” said LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari in a late-night news conference on Saturday. "Any Turk in Libya will be arrested. Erdogan has harmed all Libyans, and therefore every Turk must take responsibility."

Speaking at the Group of 20 meetings in Japan, Erdogan said he had no knowledge of threat but added that his government would take measures if necessary.

