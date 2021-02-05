Libyan Rivals Agree on New Leadership to Govern Until Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Libyan rivals on Friday agreed on a new interim leadership to govern the conflict-wracked OPEC nation until elections set for December.

Delegates at a United Nations-backed forum near Geneva elected a slate of candidates led by Misrata-based politician and businessman Mohammed Dbeibah and Mohammad Younes Menfi.

Dbeibah will become prime minister, while Menfi will head the three-member executive Presidency Council. They defeated a rival list led by security chief of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, Fathi Bashagha, and the head of the eastern-based parliament Aguila Saleh.

United Nations acting envoy to the country Stephanie Williams said Dbeibah’s list secured 39 of 73 valid votes versus 34 for Bashagha’s slate.

The new leadership will have to prepare the country for parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, and convince all Libyans that they are represented politically after a decade of upheaval. At least 30% of cabinet jobs must be awarded to women.

Williams commended the vote as a fulfillment of “commitments towards constituencies” and said the international community will support the interim leadership.

The North African country has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising ousted dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011, unleashing successive conflicts.

Fighting in recent years has pitted the internationally recognized Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj against eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, both of whom have received support from competing regional powers.

Forming a unified government could stabilize Libya’s oil output, which was hit by blockades last year that cut the flow to almost nothing before it rebounded to more than 1 million barrels a day as peace efforts progressed.

Main trading partner, the European Union, pledged “all” its support to the elected government. “This is already an impressive exercise in transparency, compromise, and commitment to national unity and reconciliation,” Jose Antonio Sabadell, the EU’s envoy to Tripoli, tweeted before the vote began. “Historic day for Libya!”

Attention will now turn to whether the new leaders retain central bank governor Sadiq Al-Kabir and Mustafa Sanalla, the head of the National Oil Co. in their posts.

Disputes over how oil income is divided are also hindering efforts to repair fields, storage tanks and pipelines damaged or neglected during the conflict. NOC had to shut a major pipeline because of leaks and warned that other installations may suffer the same fate unless politicians give the company more funds.

The political talks are part of a broader peace-making push that includes military and economic tracks. The initial proposals for the government selection mechanism were made by an advisory committee of Libyan regional representatives involved in the Geneva talks.

