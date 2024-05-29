(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Lightrock, which is backed by Liechtenstein’s royal family, is moving into publicly traded investments with the launch of a new strategy that will put money in global small-cap stocks.

The investor plans to put money in traded companies that have a market capitalization of €500 million ($540 million) to €20 billion, Pal Erik Sjatil, Lightrock’s managing partner and chief executive officer, said in an interview.

Since mid-April, the new UCITS fund has deployed most of its €400 million in seed money into about 61 global stocks across the US, Europe and Japan, said Chris Kaashoek, a partner at Lightrock. The new fund will be benchmarked against MSCI World Small Cap Index, he said.

LGT Group, the private banking and asset-management firm of the Liechtenstein’s royal family, is an anchor investor in the new fund, which will also be open to third-party investors, Kaashoek said. Still, the daily traded fund will be capped at €3.5 billion to €4.5 billion, given limited liquidity in small-cap stocks, Sjatil said.

The new fund plans to put money in companies with strong balance sheets that have strong sustainability credentials, Sjatil and Kaashoek said.

The launch follows the appointment of a dedicated public equity team last year, comprising Maarten Vankan, Luuk Jagtenberg, Michiel van Dijk and Tessa Sosef, as well as Kaashoek, Lightrock said in a statement Thursday.

