(Bloomberg) -- As the world continues to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. and European retailers have been rapidly shutting down operations across Russia. This has sent scores of Russians racing to buy imported consumer goods over fears of a plunging ruble and sanctions.

Companies that haven’t yet joined the ban are drawing ire across social media, with hashtags #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola trending on Twitter. Last year, McDonald’s Corp. generated about 9% of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine, and Coca-Cola Co.’s Swiss-based bottler, Coca-Cola HBC AG, got about 21% of its volume from Russia and Ukraine.

Here is a roundup of businesses that have paused products and closed up shop.

Apple

After Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted a letter to Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Feb. 25, pleading with the tech giant to pull out of Russia, Apple closed stores and paused product sales in the country. It hasn’t yet shut down its local App Store.

Asos

Fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc said that it was halting sales in Russia. In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 4% of sales revenue. The company suspended sales in Ukraine following the invasion.

Boohoo

Swedish clothing chain Boohoo Group Plc has suspended operations in Russia.

Burberry

British fashion house Burberry Group Plc has halted shipments to Russia, but still has stores open in the country.

Electronic Arts

Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. has announced it’s stopping the sales of games, content and virtual currency bundles in Russia and Belarus.

Hermes

French luxury brand Hermes International said it will temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities.

H&M

Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB has temporarily paused sales in Russia, where the retailer has 155 stores. According to its 2020 year-end report, Russia is the company’s seventh-largest market.

Ikea

On March 3, home-furnishing giant Ikea announced that it was pausing all Ikea-brand retail operations in Russia, export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus, and deliveries from sub-suppliers. For the 15,000 employees affected, it said it was seeking to provide “income stability” for the short term. A statement on the Ikea Russia website said it was suspending sales in stores and online immediately, and that only orders placed and paid for before March 3 will be fulfilled. The company added that its MEGA Family Shopping Centres, which are shopping malls with grocery stores and pharmacies, will be kept open.

LVMH

French luxury group LVMH SE is temporarily closing its 124 stores in Russia, AFP reported. The company has 3,500 employees in Russia, according to WWD.

Mango

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is closing its 55 company stores in Russia, suspending online sales and stopping deliveries to the country. Its 65 franchisees are being allowed to remain open subject to product availability. The company has 800 employees in Russia, according to Reuters.

Nike

Footwear giant Nike Inc. is temporarily closing company-owned and operated shops in Russia, but the company told Bloomberg it will continue to pay store employees during the closures. It is also halting e-commerce sales in the country.

Swatch

Swiss watch company Swatch Group AG told Bloomberg it will be closing its stores in Russia.

Under Armour

Sports apparel company Under Armour Inc. has stopped all shipments into sales channels in Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.