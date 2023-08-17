(Bloomberg) -- A light aircraft crashed on a highway in Malaysia’s Selangor state on Thursday afternoon, with up to 10 people feared dead.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said that a Beechcraft Model 390, which departed the Langkawi island earlier in the day, crashed while approaching the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor at about 2:50 pm local time.

Multiple reports and videos on social media seemed to indicate that the aircraft crashed into and killed a motorcyclist, with the burning wreckage seen strewn across a major expressway near the township of Elmina. Free Malaysia Today cited the local police saying that a car and a motorcycle were impacted by the crash, killing drivers of both vehicles.

CAAM said that a rescue coordination center has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue operations. Authorities said that the flight appeared to veer off its path moments before the crash, and no mayday call was made. The plane was carrying six passengers and two crew members.

Johari Harun, a state minister and assemblyman from Pahang, was among the casualties, according to local media reports.

(A previous version of this story corrected day of the week in first paragraph.)

(Updates with details in fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.