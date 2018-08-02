TORONTO - DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says a vehicle sale downturn that began in March has continued into July.

The Toronto auto market watcher says 175,317 new light vehicles were sold in Canada in July, down 3.6 per cent from the 181,834 sold in the same month last year.

The decline marks the biggest percentage drop this year, though sales were still the fourth-highest volume for the month on record.

Passenger car sales were down nine per cent with 53,018 sold, while the light truck segment saw a 1.1 per cent decline with 122,299 sold.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles saw a 33.3 per cent decline as the 15,652 vehicles it sold was about 7,800 fewer than last year.

The drop from one of the three largest automakers put General Motors firmly in second place with 25,226 vehicles sold in July, while Ford took the top spot with 27,887 in sales.

