(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s chief trade negotiator is losing an important legal adviser before the U.S. and China aim to close a landmark trade deal, two people briefed on the staff change said.

Stephen Vaughn, the general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative who joined the Trump administration in 2017, is leaving his position as early as this week, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

The people didn’t provide a reason for Vaughn’s departure or say who will replace him.

Vaughn declined to comment, while a spokesman for USTR didn’t respond to a request for comment.

U.S. and Chinese officials are set to hold two more rounds of trade talks starting next week with the aim to securing a deal when Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington the week of May 6. The two sides are still haggling over enforcement of the agreement and what tariffs will be lifted or stay in place once the deal is signed.

Vaughn has been closely involved in trade negotiations with Beijing as well as with Canada and Mexico that led to the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement. He’s been part of Lighthizer’s inner circle of trusted advisers, which includes a handful of people, all of whom worked with the USTR before they joined the Trump administration.

Vaughn served as acting USTR from Trump’s inauguration day in January 2017 until Lighthizer was confirmed in May 2017. Before coming to USTR, Vaughn was a partner in the International Trade Group at King & Spalding LLP, and worked in the International Trade Group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom LLP, where Lighthizer was a partner before he was nominated as USTR.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jenny Leonard in Washington at jleonard67@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Sarah McGregor

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.