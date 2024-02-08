(Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares dropped the most in more than two years after weakening consumer spending weighed on quarterly results and a plan to prioritize growth over profitability shook investors’ confidence.

The maker of point-of-sale software for retailers and restaurants posted a wider fiscal third-quarter loss than analysts estimated and provided a revenue forecast for this year that also trailed projections. The Montreal-based company attributed the softness to a weaker economy, while analysts questioned its focus on adding customers.

“Management pointed to new, and in our view, unexpected investment into sales and marketing to accelerate merchant location additions,” National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said in a report. “Because of that investment, we think margins will compress in the first half of 2025 while adding uncertainty for its eventual conversion into location growth.”

The increasing likelihood of Lightspeed making new acquisitions also adds risks, he said.

Lightspeed shares tumbled much as 25%, the biggest intraday decline since November 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Chauvet said Lightspeed is in a “position of strength” and running ahead of its sales-growth targets. Revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 27% to $239.7 million, edging out analysts’ projections.

Still, the company’s losses may continue to widen as it advances cash to merchants, he said. Lightspeed posted a $40.2 million net loss in the quarter, though Chauvet said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — which came in at positive $3.6 million — was a more important measure.

“We want to be the dominant player globally,” he said in an interview. “We are now profitable, and we’re going to stay profitable, but we have to tip toward growth.”

Customers’ gross transaction volumes remained almost flat from the previous year, rising by only 3%, “because of the economy,” Chauvet said. Consumer spending in industries within hospitality and retail, especially in the US, has been muted, he said.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch wrote in a note to clients that transaction volume growth “appears sluggish, raising skepticism.”

About one-third of the company’s clients generate less than $200,000 in annual billings, but the focus is now shifting to retailers and restaurants that process more than $500,000 per year, which provides steadier revenue, Chauvet said.

For the full fiscal year, Lightspeed projected total revenue of $895 million to $905 million. The company expects to break even, or better, on adjusted Ebitda.

Chauvet said the nine acquisitions the company has made so far were fundamental to its growth and strong earnings.

“We are always on the lookout for mergers and acquisitions,” he said, saying products tied to payroll, scheduling and loyalty could eventually be added to the platform. “We have to be patient, but there are companies that we think are very valuable to us that we should be bringing on board.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.