(Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed Venture Partners hired Elliott Investment Management’s Isaac Kim as the venture capital firm plans a foray into technology-focused leveraged buyouts, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Kim, most recently a senior managing director at Elliott, is set to join Lightspeed after a period of so-called gardening leave, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss confidential information. He joined Elliott in 2015 and worked on transactions including the firm’s buyouts of Citrix Systems, Nielsen Holdings, Gigamon Inc. and Athenahealth Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. Before Elliott, Kim spent about nine years at Golden Gate Capital.

Some venture capital firms such as Lightspeed that bet on startups and other fast-growing companies have sought to diversify, in part by starting arms that can acquire controlling stakes in companies that are generally more mature.

Bessemer Ventures in 2022 raised capital for a vehicle known as BVP Forge, its first private equity fund dedicated to backing software and technology-enabled services businesses. And General Atlantic completed its first technology buyouts deal in February 2023 after recruiting Silver Lake’s Jonathan Durham to lead the vertical.

Representatives for Lightspeed and Elliott declined to comment.

Founded in 2000 by Ravi Mhatre, Barry Eggers and Peter Nieh, Lightspeed seeks to invest in enterprise, consumer, fintech and health-care companies, and has about $25 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It has backed firms including Snapchat, GrubHub Inc., Rubrik Inc., Grafana Labs and Calm.

