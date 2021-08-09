Lightspeed looking to raise cash with offering of shares

MONTREAL -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is looking to raise cash with an offering of shares in an effort to help grow its business.

The e-commerce company, which recently changed its name from Lightspeed POS, says seven million subordinate voting shares will be for sale under the offering.

The underwriters have also been granted an over-allotment option for an additional 1,050,000 shares.

The price of the offering was not immediately available.

Lightspeed shares closed at $122.12 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Closing of the offering is subject to a number of customary conditions.

