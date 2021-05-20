Lightspeed's solutions are critical to the reopening of small businesses: CEO Dax Dasilva

MONTREAL -- COVID-19 lockdowns keeping shoppers home pushed Lightspeed POS Inc. to report a US$42 million net loss in its latest quarter, but the company believes a rebound is starting to materialize.

Dax Dasilva, the chief executive of the Montreal e-commerce business, said his company's fourth quarter began with many provinces and countries implementing stay-at-home orders to quell COVID-19, but ended with a bright spot.

"As we exited (the quarter), we saw some regions begin to lift those restrictions and March proved to be a very strong month," he told analysts on a conference call Thursday.

The company, which sells software for small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs, spent much of the last year helping its clients adopt e-commerce offerings to deal with the pandemic and a soaring interest in online shopping.

It also made several acquisitions.

Last month, Lightspeed closed its deal to buy New Zealand-based Vend Ltd., a cloud-based retail management software company.

The deal followed the US$440-million acquisition of ShopKeep, which helps restaurants and retailers accept payment and manage their business, as well as the purchase of restaurant software company Upserve.

"M&A has always been part of our strategy, but in the last six months, it's been front and centre," Dasilva said.

"Over-time we should continue to recognize the benefits of our M&A strategy across our entire business."

ShopKeep and UpServe, he said, had high levels of penetration within their own customer bases when acquired, but their economics were "inferior" to Lightspeed's.

Dasilva used Lightspeed's increased scale to secure better terms with one of the company's payments providers, improving the economics for the acquisitions.

"Improving the payment economics for these acquisitions was always a priority, but in this case, we achieved our goals earlier than anticipated," he said.

Yet Lightspeed's fourth-quarter net loss was more than double the US$18.6 million loss it reported in the same quarter a year.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the loss amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Its revenue doubled to US$82.4 million, up from US$36.3 million. It attributed US$31.2 million of the increase in revenue to ShopKeep and UpServe.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed reported a loss of US$11.2 million or nine cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$5.6 million or six cents per diluted share a year ago.