Lightspeed to Keep Dasilva as CEO Amid Push to Boost Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian point-of-sale firm Lightspeed Commerce Inc. said founder Dax Dasilva will stay on as chief executive officer as the company seeks to focus on the next phase of its growth.

Dax Dasilva was named interim CEO after JP Chauvet stepped down in February following about two years on the job.

Dasilva said the last 90 days since his return has been a “show me story” to shareholders as the team refocused the company. Shares of Lightspeed — which tumbled sharply after investors panned the previous growth plan in February — surged as much as 17.7% to C$20.45 Thursday, the company’s biggest intraday gain since November.

Dasilva added that the board hasn’t closed the door on privatization, reiterating an earlier stance in March after another Montreal-based company said it was reviewing expressions of interest in a potential transaction.

“I continue to believe that the public markets are a great place for Lightspeed,” Dasilva said in an interview, adding that management has an obligation to review strategic options. Going private is “not off the table,” he said, “but I believe that we can grow on the public market and be successful.”

The company, which makes point-of-sale software for businesses like restaurants, announced the appointment alongside fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Thursday morning that beat analyst estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $230.2 million, a double-digit growth from a year earlier — ahead of analyst estimates of $225.5 million. The result also topped the firm’s earlier outlook.

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams, who initiated coverage of Lightspeed with a hold rating a day before its earnings report, said in a note that Lightspeed needs to make more investments to boost its transaction volume and software growth.

The company is “stuck in limbo between growth and profitability with limited visibility into either,” Williams said.

