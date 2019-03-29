(Bloomberg) -- $1,013,203

That’s the value of the media exposure Buffalo Wild Wings received after Thursday night’s Sweet 16 game between Purdue and Tennessee went into overtime.

An NCAA Tournament partner, Buffalo Wild Wings was the presenting sponsor of last night’s overtime. The restaurant chain ran an overtime-themed ad on the TBS telecast between regulation and the start of the extra period, and then had an onscreen billboard as the feed cut back to the game. The extra opportunity accounted for over $1 million in total media exposure, according to sponsorship and analytics firm Apex Marketing Group. (It’s not clear how much the company paid for the promotion.)

Purdue’s 99-94 victory over Tennessee was just the second overtime game of the tournament. Buffalo Wild Wings had a similar setup ready for the other, Tennessee’s second-round game against Iowa on CBS, and earned $725,003 in media exposure, according to Apex.

Corporate partnerships for March Madness are negotiated by CBS and Turner, which are paying the NCAA around $804 million for the media and marketing rights to this year’s tournament.

