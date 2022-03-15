Lilly Halts New Studies in Russia, Exports of Some Medicines to Country

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. said it has suspended investment, promotional activity and new clinical trials in Russia, and has stopped exporting nonessential medicines to the country, in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of insulin, said in an emailed statement that it will continue to deliver cancer and diabetes medicines to patients in Russia.

Lilly cited a “ethical and moral obligation to help alleviate human suffering and to protect the lives of patients,” while saying it would direct any profit from its sales in Russia to humanitarian relief.

Other top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and Europe, including Pfizer Inc. and Roche Holding AG, have said they had halted recruitment for studies in Russia, while continuing to send drugs and other health supplies to help those in need.

On March 3, Lilly said it would donate a $7.5 million supply of insulin and $1.8 million supply of baricitinib, which is used to treat complications from Covid-19, to U.S. nonprofits distributing medical supplies across the region.

Lilly’s foundation also donated $500,000 to relief efforts.

