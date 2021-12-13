(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. will spend nearly $400 million to partner with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on genetic treatments for cancer.

Under the terms of the pact, Indianapolis-based Lilly will pay $300 million in cash up front and invest $80 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Foghorn, according to a statement from the companies. Lilly’s investment values Foghorn at $20 a share, a 67% premium to Friday’s close. The stock surged in trading before U.S. exchanges opened.

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t diminished the appetite of big drugmakers for potentially lucrative new treatments for cancer. Oncology remains an important driver of profits for pharmaceutical companies, and there is pressure on a number of industry giants to replace aging blockbusters with innovative therapies that can compete in a crowded marketplace.

Lilly has made a targeted push to build out its portfolio of lucrative cancer products. In 2019, the company acquired Loxo Oncology for $8 billion -- its biggest takeover ever. The company’s oncology unit accounts for more than one-fifth of its overarching revenue, and it is continuing to grow.

Foghorn, which doesn’t have any approved drugs, aims to make medicines that target the chromatin regulatory system that controls gene expression. Foghorn pitches its approach as gene traffic control, comparing the body’s chromatin regulatory system to coordinating where airplanes go and when. Its shares had dropped 41% this year before the agreement with Lilly was announced.

Lilly will gain access to Foghorn’s program to attack an estimated 30 cancers with brahma-related gene 1 mutations and another undisclosed target. The companies also plan to work together on three discovery programs.

The deal is the largest of the year for a program that isn’t yet in human trials, based on upfront payment, according to data from DealForma provided by Foghorn.

Foghorn and Lilly’s partnership reflects a great meeting of the minds on the science, Foghorn Chief Executive Officer Adrian Gottschalk said in an interview. Lilly brings expertise selling prescription drugs that Foghorn can tap into, he said.

“We’re just really excited to be partnering with them,” Gottschalk said.

It’s premature for Foghorn to entertain selling itself outright, he said. The company is running three early-stage trials for different types of cancer.

Lilly said the deal won’t result in a change to its 2021 earnings outlook.

