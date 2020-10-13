(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. put its government-sponsored antibody test on hold due to potential safety concerns. The move came less than 24 hours after Johnson & Johnson paused its vaccine trial, showing how the sprint to find medical breakthroughs can bump into setbacks.

One of China’s leading vaccine developers is working on a plan to inoculate students going overseas with shots that are still being studied. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a 10-minute Covid-19 test that doesn’t need added equipment.

Countries across Europe widened curbs to try to regain a grip on the pandemic. The Dutch prime minster ordered a partial lockdown, Italy had the most new cases since March and France reported a surge in patients needing intensive care.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive and is in isolation.

U.K.’s Johnson Under Pressure for Lockdown (6:30 a.m. HK)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure to order a national “circuit breaker” lockdown, after the opposition Labour Party and government scientists said the move was needed to get Covid-19 under control.

Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that local restrictions are not working and demanded a lockdown across England lasting two to three weeks, after documents revealed that the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies called for the same action three weeks ago. London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan backed the move, tweeting that a short national lockdown would have “the biggest impact on slowing the spread.”

Texas Hospitalizations Jump (5:26 p.m. NY)

Texas hospitals registered a 4.7% jump in new virus patients in the past 24 hours that pushed the census close to a six-week high. The tally rose to 4,053, the highest since Sept. 3, according to state health department data.

Texas also recorded more than 5,000 new infections for the first time since the end of September. The cumulative caseload surpassed 800,000, the data showed.

In the El Paso area, virus patients occupy almost 18% of hospital beds, above the 15% threshold state officials are using to determine whether restrictions on economic activity can be eased. The next-worst regions are Laredo and Lubbock, where Covid-19 cases account for about 13% of beds.

Eli Lilly Pauses Antibody Trial (2:43 p.m. NY)

Eli Lilly & Co. said enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for Covid-19 has been paused due to a potential safety concern.

The independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing enrollment in the U.S. government-sponsored trial, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The company didn’t provide any information about what caused the data panel to recommend the pause.

“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study,” said spokeswoman Kathryn Beiser.

France ICU Patients Rise Most Since Early April (2:40 p.m. NY)

France reported the number of Covid patients in intensive-care units increased by 94 to 1,642 on Tuesday, the biggest jump since April 6 and reaching the highest level since the final week of May.

New confirmed cases rose by 12,993, climbing from a day earlier. The seven-day rolling average of new infections, which smooths out daily variations, rose for an 11th day to 17,387, the highest it’s been since the start of the outbreak.

Coronavirus deaths in France increased by 117 to 32,942, the biggest increase in 11 days, partially on the inclusion of several days of nursing home data.

Dutch PM Orders Partial Lockdown (2 p.m. NY)

Saying measures needed to stop the virus “will hurt,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced what he called a partial lockdown on Tuesday evening, with sales of alcohol to be banned after 8 p.m. and bars, restaurants and coffee shops to be closed altogether. Citizens are being urged to avoid public transportation where possible.

“The facts don’t lie, we have to be stricter for ourselves, and stricter on our own behavior,” Rutte said at a televised news conference. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge warned that a total lockdown could be the next step if the new measures don’t work.

Facebook to Block Ads Discouraging Vaccines (12:45 p.m. NY)

Facebook Inc. will reject ads that discourage people from getting vaccines, citing a new policy meant to prevent “harm” to public health efforts.

Facebook already forbids ads that promote vaccine hoaxes or misinformation about vaccines. The company will also put educational material about the flu shot in users’ feeds.

Italy Cases Highest Since March (11:50 a.m. NY)

Italy’s coronavirus cases jumped again on Tuesday to 5,901, the most since March 28, compared with 4,619 the previous day. There were 112,544 tests carried out, and 41 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total to 36,246.

Patients in intensive care units rose by 62 to to 514.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a series of new curbs on nightlife, social events and amateur sports as the pandemic intensifies throughout the country, albeit at a slower pace than in other major European nations.

Soccer Star Ronaldo Tests Positive (10:34 a.m. NY)

The Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed from national squad work after testing positive for Covid-19.

The player is currently in isolation and showing no symptoms, Portugal’s soccer federation says in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Portugal is due to play against Sweden on Oct. 15 in Lisbon, as part of the Nations League tournament.

The federation said Ronaldo, 35, is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.”

Juventus Football Club SpA, where Ronaldo plays, saw shares fall as much as 6.9% in Milan trading after the news.

Dutch Weekly Cases Close to 44,000 (8:37 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands added almost 44,000 new Covid-19 patients last week, a new record, as the country awaits stricter government measures. A total of 43,903 cases were confirmed in the week ending Oct. 13, up from 27,485, according to health agency RIVM. Admissions to intensive care units jumped to 192 from 121. In the past 24 hours, a total of 7,393 new cases were reported, a new daily record, news agency ANP reported. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce additional measures Tuesday evening.

J&J Trial Pause Overshadows Outlook (8:21 a.m. NY)

The drugmaker was forced to pause its late-stage study of a coronavirus vaccine, overshadowing an improved financial outlook for the year. The temporary halt -- the second time that a front-runner developer has suspended a trial -- could contribute to concern about the rapid pace of coronavirus vaccine research. J&J said adverse events are an expected part of drug studies and that it is investigating.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said J&J was notified about the participant at one of its trial sites becoming ill 36 hours ago, and immediately approached the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to conduct an analysis. It also temporarily paused dosing other participants.

Wolk said the company didn’t know whether the trial participant had been given the vaccine or was given a placebo. “We need to let the independent board do their research,” he said in an interview.

China Looking at Giving Students Vaccines (7:26 a.m. NY)

One of China’s leading vaccine developers is working on a plan to inoculate students going overseas with Covid-19 shots that are yet to get regulatory approval, according to people familiar with the matter, as the country pushes scientific boundaries in the race for a viable immunization.

China National Biotec Group Co., or CNBG, a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm Group Co., is in talks with the Chinese government about giving students headed abroad to study its experimental vaccines, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Various government agencies are still working on the plan and no final decision has been made, the people said.

