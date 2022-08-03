(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. plans to sell its Covid-19 antibody directly to health providers, states and territories in a bid to keep the drug available even as US government funding and purchases dry up.

The US is working with Lilly to allow it to sell the antibody, bebtelovimab, through commercial channels, representatives for the Indianapolis-based drugmaker and the Health and Human Services Department said Wednesday. The government’s supply of the therapy will run out as early as the week of Aug. 22, according to Lilly spokeswoman Dani Barnhizer.

Concern about the pandemic has ebbed as vaccines have prevented high numbers of severe cases and deaths that accompanied the outbreak’s early stages. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been frustrated by unwillingness in Congress to provide more funds to continue buying Covid drugs and shots.

Lilly’s antibody therapy is currently authorized for emergency use. The company doesn’t currently intend to seek full approval for the product, Barnhizer said, but commercial distribution requires a change in the drug’s authorization. Lilly is working with regulators and other government officials to ensure a smooth transition, she said.

Health providers, states and territories will be able to place orders for the monoclonal antibody through AmerisourceBergen Corp., Lilly’s sole distributor, as soon as Aug. 15, the company and HHS said separately.

Bebtelovimab’s list price is $2,100 per dose, according to the drugmaker. Talks are ongoing between the US and Lilly on a potential purchase of a small number of doses for the uninsured, but there’s no deal yet in place, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

“Lilly is coordinating with the US government to identify solutions so that uninsured, lower-income individuals can access bebtelovimab,” Barnhizer said in an email. States can play a leading role in providing access to the antibody to low-income patients, and the company expects it to be covered under Medicare and Medicaid “which should help many people access this at little to no cost,” she said.

Lilly fell 2% as of the New York close.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the drug was to be sold through commercial channels.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.