(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. kicked off construction of a plant to boost the production of its wildly popular weight-loss drugs, which have yet to gain a foothold in Europe.

The factory will open in 2027 and ship worldwide, the US drugmaker said at the groundbreaking ceremony near Frankfurt on Monday.

Lilly is starting work on the plant as its weight-loss blockbuster Zepbound faces shortages in the US and the company races against Novo Nordisk A/S to supply the world with a new generation of injected obesity medicines.

The investment is the pharma industry’s biggest since Germany’s reunification more than three decades ago, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the groundbreaking for the plant in Alzey, about 44 miles southwest of Frankfurt.

“We are talking about one of the largest — if not the largest — single investment in Germany as a pharmaceutical location since reunification” in 1990, he said.

Obesity shots have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, prompting drugmakers to ramp up production. Lilly executives have said they don’t anticipate being able to meet US demand this year.

The German factory will make both the medication and the pen-like devices used to inject Zepbound. The company’s manufacturing challenges are largely due to the complexity of making these pens.

US patients have urged Lilly to ditch the pens and sell the drugs in vials. The drugmaker uses vials in other countries but not in the US — even though they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

In Europe, the Lilly drug is marketed under its diabetes brand name, Mounjaro. Much of the demand for these medicines, called GLP-1s, is flowing to the US market at the moment.

The US drugmaker plans to invest €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) in the plant and create 1,000 jobs in production, research and development. Construction is set to begin over the summer. The site will produce injectable medicines as well as injector pens.

