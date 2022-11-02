(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s enthusiasm for shares of Eli Lilly and Co., one of the best bets in health care this year, is growing amid optimism for a new drug that’s seen as having potential to treat obesity.

The company’s stock is up about 30% this year, and set a record high this week. It is among the top-three major drugmakers in terms of performance in 2022, and analysts are only growing more bullish: Wall Street’s average target price for the next year has risen about $18 this week, or roughly 5%.

One key to the bullish outlook is a drug called Mounjaro, which has already won approval to treat diabetes. The FDA has granted the drug a fast-track designation for consideration in treating obesity, a condition affecting millions of Americans. Eli Lilly’s earnings this week showed that quarterly sales of the drug were more than double consensus expectations amid its launch for US diabetes patients.

“We view the obesity opportunity as the ‘electric vehicles’ of biopharma for this decade because the market opportunity is so significant and current penetration is extremely low,” David Risinger, an analyst at SVB Securities, wrote in a note.

The analyst, who grades the shares outperform, said he’s “very enthusiastic” about Mounjaro given the size of the potential patient pool.

Lifting Targets

He joins a spate of analysts lifting price targets on Lilly after the new drug’s launch. At Truist Securities, analyst Robyn Karnauskas, who has a buy rating, lifted her target and said Mounjaro can be a “potential blockbuster.”

The bullishness over Mounjaro is hardly new. In September, a UBS analyst said it could be the “biggest drug ever.”

Analysts are overwhelmingly positive on the company, with 17 giving buy-equivalent ratings, five saying hold and only one recommending to sell, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Another key focus for Lilly’s pipeline is the Alzheimer’s disease therapy donanemab. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen hiked the price target by $72, highlighting Mounjaro and donanemab.

Shares were up about 2% on Wednesday, to around $359.60. On Tuesday, the company cut its yearly earnings guidance, pushing the stock down 2.6% from a record.

Competitor Novo Nordisk A/S, which has a drug that’s approved for obesity, rose in European trading Wednesday after lifting its profit and sales guidance.

