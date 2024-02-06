(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. forecast 2024 sales ahead of Wall Street estimates as the company rolls out Zepbound, its weight-loss shot that’s widely expected to become the best-selling drug ever.

Zepbound launched in December, and already fourth-quarter sales hit $176 million, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said in a statement. Analysts expect the drug to generate $2.41 billion this year.

The shares rose as much as 5.1% at the New York market open, lifting Lilly’s industry-leading market value as high as $700 billion.

Excitement about Lilly’s weight-loss business has already made it the most valuable health-care company in the world. Zepbound is part of the hype, but investors are also eyeing Lilly’s pipeline of next-generation treatments, including a shot that helped patients lose roughly a third of their body weight in trials.

“While shares trade at a significant premium to peers, we see unprecedented growth for LLY over the next decade,” JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott said in a note. He sees the company’s sales of Zepbound and similar drugs, called incretins, hitting $50 billion by 2030 and continuing to grow from there. Goldman Sachs analysts have projected overall obesity drug sales to reach $100 billion by 2030.

Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound, improved symptoms of a liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, in a study, according to slides from a Lilly presentation. The mid-stage study has been closely watched by analysts as NASH represents another sales opportunity.

Supply Issues

Lilly has faced shortages of its GLP-1 drugs amid surging demand and has been investing in ramping up supply. Given the time required to bring manufacturing capacity fully online, the company said it expects demand to continue outpacing supply this year.

Rival Novo Nordisk A/S has also faced supply shortfalls of Ozempic and Wegovy, drugs in high demand because of weight-loss properties. Novo Nordisk on Monday bought three drug manufacturing plants on Monday for $11 billion.

Lilly’s overall sales for the year will be $40.4 billion to $41.6 billion, the drugmaker said in the statement, while analysts’ average projection was $39.5 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings will be $12.20 to $12.70 a share, Lilly said. The midpoint of that range is below the average Street estimate of $12.56 a share.

Quarterly Results

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.49 a share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue of $9.35 billion also outpaced analysts’ views.

Mounjaro, Lilly’s diabetes drug that’s commonly used off-label for weight loss, overtook Trulicity to become the company’s best-selling medication. Sales of Mounjaro were $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.75 billion.

Sales of Trulicity, an older diabetes treatment, missed estimates at $1.67 billion. Sales have been hurt by supply constraints in Europe and pricing pressures. Lilly has been limiting new prescriptions outside the US as supply remains tight across its entire portfolio of GLP-1 drugs, the company has said.

