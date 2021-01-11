(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. surged in pre-market trading as its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease showed promise in a mid-stage clinical trial.

Patients who received donanemab showed significant slowing of decline in a measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease compared to placebo, Lilly said Monday in a statement. The shares gained 16% in trading before U.S. markets opened.

Companies have been searching for a treatment to target beta-amyloid, an abnormal protein that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients that’s believed to be linked to the disease.

Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta-amyloid called N3pG, according to the statement. Donanemab slowed the decline of the composite measure by 32% relative to placebo.

