(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. will file with U.S. regulators for accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment before July, its top scientist said, another move to follow rival Biogen Inc. into the controversial treatment area.

Lilly aims to ask for accelerated approval of donanemab in the second quarter, Chief Scientific Offer Dan Skovronsky said Thursday in an earnings conference call. The drugmaker had announced a delay to the filing earlier this year.

The Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval process came under scrutiny when agency advisers resigned in protest after Biogen’s Aduhelm was cleared for Alzheimer’s treatment in June. In general, the accelerated process can accept biological markers, rather than clinical outcomes, as evidence of patient benefit for drugs meant to address acute patient need.

Aduhelm was already controversial before the FDA’s reviews because Biogen’s own clinical studies had yielded conflicting results on its impact. Medicare, the U.S. health program for the elderly, then tightly restricted coverage for Alzheimer’s drugs like Biogen’s that are approved through the accelerated pathway, limiting access. The agency said broader coverage would be available to therapies that show clinical benefit and win FDA’s full approval.

Lilly said in February that it would delay approaching the FDA on donanemab until after the first quarter, surprising investors and sending shares down. Skovronsky said then that he was focused on delivering late-stage data confirming donanemab’s ability to improve outcomes.

Medicare’s decision to limit coverage of Aduhelm and similar drugs was in conflict with the FDA’s approval of the Biogen drug, Skovronsky said Thursday. Lilly remains in contact with the U.S. health program, he said, and aims to complete a final-stage study in April 2023 that will determine the drug’s clinical benefit.

Lilly rose 2.7% as of 11:16 a.m. in New York. The company raised its 2022 revenue forecast Thursday after first-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates, fueled by sales of the company’s Covid-19 antibodies.

