(Bloomberg) -- Limelight Networks Inc. has agreed to acquire a content delivery service provider owned by Apollo Global Management Inc.’s portfolio company Yahoo, according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of the merger with Edgecast Networks Inc., the combined entity will operate under the new name Edgio, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The all-stock transaction values Edgecast at about $300 million, with Apollo maintaining a roughly 32% stake in the combined business that includes a $30 million investment in growth equity.

The acquisition is slated to close in the second half of the year, the people said.

Arizona-based Limelight has lost more than half its market value from its most recent peak in July 2020, an apex for media companies that benefited from Americans binging on streaming services while sequestered under Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Limelight’s shares closed Friday at $3.76, giving it a market value of $508 million.

Founded in 2006, Edgecast provides enterprise clients with the so-called edge security needed to deliver media content and video streaming capabilities to subscribers efficiently. In its early days, the Los Angeles-based company received investments from Dubose Montgomery’s Menlo Ventures and Steamboat Ventures, the venture capital arm of Walt Disney Co.

Edgecast was acquired in 2013 by Verizon Communications Inc. and combined with the Verizon Digital Media Services unit. Last year, Apollo dished out $5 billion to Verizon to acquire Yahoo and other digital properties operating as Verizon Media. The private equity giant changed the name of the content delivery network unit back to Edgecast. Verizon retained a 10% stake in Yahoo after the deal.

Apollo Partner Reed Rayman, in an interview in December, said the firm was planning to further scale Yahoo and the entire operation.

Yahoo is “actively looking at digital media, content businesses,” Rayman said. And Apollo is focused on a second category of non-high growth companies that have “real opportunities for either reinvigoration or turnarounds,” he added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.