(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need to work or study remotely and that’s bad news for youngsters in Italy, where less than two-thirds of 16 to 24 year olds have basic or above basic digital-literacy skills. Croatia, Estonia and The Netherlands lead the rest of the European Union with rates above 90%, according to Eurostat data for last year. The lingering fear of a second virus outbreak is likely to exacerbate these inequalities.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.