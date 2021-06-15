1h ago
Lina Khan Named FTC Chair, Klobuchar Says During Tech Hearing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has named Lina Khan chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, Senator Amy Klobuchar said at the start of a hearing Tuesday.
The news marks an unexpected move that puts one of the most prominent advocates of aggressive antitrust enforcement against U.S. technology giants in charge of the agency.
An FTC spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
