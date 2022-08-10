Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Linamar reports sales up on market share, pricing, while income dips to $105M

    The Canadian Press

    Andrew Pyle discusses Linamar Corp

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Linamar Corp. says sales climbed in its last quarter on increased market share and higher pricing while profits saw a modest dip in part on higher input costs.

    The manufacturer says net income for the quarter ending June 30 came in at $104.5 million, or $1.61 per share, down from $108 million or $1.65 per share.

    Adjusted net earnings were $109.3 million, or $1.68 per share, up from $106.9 million or $1.63 per share.

    Sales came in at $1.98 billion, up from $1.58 billion for the same quarter last year. 

    Analysts had expected revenue of $1.8 billion and an adjusted net income of $1.09 per share, according to financial markets data firm Eikon.

    The company says sales were also boosted by fewer supply chain problems, as well as acquisitions in both its industrial and mobility segments. 