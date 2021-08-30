(Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Financial Group, a provider of annuities and retirement products, named Ellen Cooper president and chief executive officer to succeed Dennis Glass after the 2022 annual meeting in May.

Cooper, the firm’s chief investment officer, will also join the board next year, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said Monday in a statement.

Cooper, 56, joined Lincoln in 2012, and later was named to lead enterprise risk and the annuity-solutions group. She helps oversee more than $300 billion in assets and manages the company’s hedge program, according to the statement. Before joining the firm, Cooper was global head of insurance strategy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit.

“I look forward to leading this organization as we continue our long history of providing Americans products to help them plan, protect and invest to secure their financial future,” Cooper said in the statement.

Glass, 71, has been CEO since 2007, and led Lincoln through the company’s merger with Jefferson Pilot and the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Group Inc.’s benefits business.

