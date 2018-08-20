(Bloomberg) -- Linde AG and Praxair Inc. won conditional European Union approval for their $45 billion merger, as they scramble to win over U.S. antitrust authorities for a deal that combines two of the biggest suppliers of industrial gas.

The European Commission said its competition concerns were addressed after the companies agreed to sell Praxair’s entire gas business in Europe as well as the Danbury, Connecticut-based firm’s stake in an Italian joint venture and several helium sourcing contracts, according to a statement Monday.

“Gases -- like oxygen and helium -- crucial inputs for a large variety of products we need and use in our everyday life,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. “With this decision, we make sure that the merger of Praxair and Linde will not result in further concentration in Europe and that customers will continue to benefit from competition in these markets.”

Linde and Praxair agreed last month to sell several industrial-gas plants in Europe to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. The deal gives Taiyo Nippon a foothold in the region to compete head on with dominant suppliers Linde and Air Liquide SA of France. Creating a new competitor in the region answers EU concerns about reduced rivalry in the industrial-gases market.

Linde is considering the sale of additional assets in the U.S. that would mark a near-complete retreat from industrial gas operations in the country, people said earlier this month. The companies were caught off guard by a notice from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to sell more assets in order to gain antitrust approval even after they had agreed to roughly $9 billion worth of disposals in Europe and North America.

The Commission said it will assess the suitability of potential buyers for Praxair’s gas business and for the helium sourcing contracts.

As part of their agreement to combine, the companies set limits on the assets they would be willing to jettison in return for regulatory clearance. Under their deal, the units to be sold must have annual sales of less than 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) or income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of less than 1.1 billion euros.

The latest requests from U.S. regulators are “more onerous than previously expected,” Linde said earlier this month. It generates about 23 percent of its revenue in the country.

