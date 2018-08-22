(Bloomberg) -- Linde AG and Praxair Inc. are locked in talks on how to progress with a $45 billion merger after the level of disposals demanded by U.S. regulators exceeded what the industrial-gas giants had anticipated.

“Based on additional feedback from antitrust authorities, it is now expected that the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments will be exceeded,” Munich-based Linde said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission this month indicated that the pair would need to sell more assets to gain approval even after they’d identified about $9 billion of disposals in Europe and North America. The initial plan set a limit on divestments of 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in revenue, and Linde said talks with Praxair on how to work around that red line remain “constructive.”

Under the terms of the agreement, both sides will need to agree to any further disposals, the German company said. European Union regulators have approved the combination with Danbury, Connecticut-based Praxair.

