(Bloomberg) -- Linden Capital Partners is exploring strategic options including the sale of a minority stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Chicago-based Linden, which has raised more than $7 billion since its 2004 inception, declined to comment.

Linden, founded by Tony Davis and Brian Miller, invests in companies in the health-care industry, including those that focus on services, products and distribution, according to its website.

The firm has backed businesses including Smile Doctors, a dental services platform; ERG, which operates clinical research sites; and Aspen Surgical, a maker of personal protective equipment and other supplies.

Alternative-asset managers have pursued minority stake sales for liquidity, with proceeds used to back new strategies or invest in new funds, among other options.

