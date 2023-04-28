(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner reiterated that European Commission proposals for overhauling EU debt rules are “still only a first step” in the reform process and changes will need to be made before the government in Berlin is satisfied.

Germany wants a rules-based system that leads to a “reliable” reduction in debt and includes so-called “numeric benchmarks,” Lindner told reporters in Stockholm before a meeting with Eurogroup counterparts and central bank governors from the bloc.

Lindner added that there would also be a discussion on the state of Europe’s finance sector against the background of recent banking turmoil. “It has been confirmed that the institutional framework we ended up with after the financial crisis in Europe has proven itself to be stable,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.