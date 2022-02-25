(Bloomberg) -- Germany must boost its defense spending so that its armed forces can fulfill their role, German finance minister Christian Lindner said, citing concerns about his country’s strategy of operating the military on a bare minimum.

“I am concerned that we have neglected the armed forces so much in the past that it can’t fully fulfill its purpose, and that needs to change,” he said late Thursday on the German talk show Maischberger, adding that the government will discuss the idea with parliament. “Even before today it was clear to me that we need to strengthen means for the armed forces.”

Germany has for decades posed a weak link in attempts to bolster Europe’s defense and security, and has consistently undershot NATO’s agreed military spending target of 2% of gross domestic product. The weakness has become particularly apparent amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, with military experts in Germany publicly questioning the country’s ability to meaningfully contribute to defense efforts, should it need to.

“We need to come to terms with the fact that our armed forces have been worn down for many years,” Lindner said. “I think that our domestic politics need to learn that even defense within an alliance is a political priority.”

So far, efforts to respond to Russia’s actions have relied on harsh economic sanctions aimed at blocking the country’s access to the global financial system.

Lindner said ahead of a meeting of European finance ministers and central bank officials in Paris on Friday that “further steps are possible” on economic sanctions, but that consequences must be weighed carefully as the intention is to hurt Russia’s economy, not Europe’s.

