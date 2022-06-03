Lindner Wants German Workers to Get Bigger Stakes in Own Firms

(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to make it easier for employees to hold stakes in the companies they work for, particularly in startups.

A new government bill to modernize capital markets should include tax exemptions for employee equity, he said in a statement Friday. This would allow staff to benefit from their firms’ economic success.

“Improved employee share ownership will also help us to attract skilled workers more easily, who have previously found even better conditions in other countries,” he said. “We have to reduce the bureaucracy involved in employee equity participation and make it easier for both companies and employees.”

