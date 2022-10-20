(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Senator Lindsey Graham’s bid to avoid testifying before a Georgia grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his supporters violated the law in their efforts to undo Trump’s 2020 election loss the swing state.

Graham must appear before the panel but he can still try to refuse to answer certain questions he claims intrude on his legislative decision-making, a three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals held in a six-page order.

The appeals court agreed with a lower court ruling that Graham could be asked some questions about calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, including whether he encouraged the state official to discard votes. The appeals court said there was “significant dispute” about whether the calls were “legislative investigations at all,” but Graham would still have the option of arguing certain information should be covered by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, the court said.

Graham can also be questioned about “communications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials,” the court ruled.

Those other categories of information “could not qualify as legislative activities under any understanding of Supreme Court precedent” and couldn’t run afoul of the Speech or Debate Clause, the judges held.

The order wasn’t signed by any one member of the panel. Two of the judges were confirmed under former President Donald Trump -- Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant -- and the third, Judge Charles Wilson, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton.

Lawyers for Graham and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Updated with more information from the ruling.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.