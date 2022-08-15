(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ruled US Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a state grand jury investigating whether any laws were broken by former President Donald Trump and his allies in attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

US District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham’s efforts to quash a subpoena Monday, finding that although members of Congress are generally shielded against being forced to testify about their legislative activities, the Fulton County grand jury was exploring a broad range of post-election conduct that could fall beyond those protections.

May also rebuffed Graham’s arguments that he shouldn’t have to appear before the grand jury because of his status as a sitting senator -- that he was covered by sweeping sovereign immunity or, alternatively, a line of appeals court cases that set the bar high for forcing high-ranking officials to sit for depositions.

Graham made two phone calls to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks following the election, according to the July 5 subpoena. At the time, Raffensperger said publicly that he believed Graham was urging him to find a way to throw out legitimately cast mail-in ballots. Graham has denied that.

May left the door open for Graham to raise new legal challenges to specific areas of questioning before the grand jury, but wrote that the record was not complete enough for her to rule on that. She sent the case back to Superior Court of Fulton County, which had issued the subpoena.

Graham’s lawyer, Robert Luther, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

