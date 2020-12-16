(Bloomberg) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the Justice Department should appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, for his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

“I am absolutely calling on a special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden to see if he presents a conflict for the Biden administration regarding his business dealings in Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and any activity he had with the Chinese government,” Graham told reporters Wednesday. He made similar remarks Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

Graham said he hadn’t spoken to President Donald Trump about a Hunter Biden special counsel, but said it would be “a good idea” to name one.

“If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” he told reporters.

Attorney General William Barr has announced he will be leaving his post Dec. 23, with his deputy, Jeffrey Rosen, taking over as the acting attorney general. Barr has already tapped prosecutor John Durham as a special counsel in his investigation of officials who conducted the government’s probes into Russia and Trump.

Biden’s transition team announced last week that Hunter Biden was under federal criminal tax investigation. Senator Tom Cotton and Trump have also expressed interest in a special counsel.

Graham said an investigation should go beyond looking at Hunter Biden’s taxes and finances. “Somebody needs to look at his time on the board of Burisma. Somebody needs to look at his business dealings regarding China, to see if any crimes were committed,” Graham said.

The Bidens have repeatedly insisted no wrongdoing was committed. Hunter Biden was a board member of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company when his father was vice president. Joe Biden worked with international allies to have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired over other matters.

Graham called the Chinese Communist Party “the evil empire of the 21st century” and suggested that’s another reason for a probe.

“I’m afraid Biden’s going to be sort of like Chamberlain to Hitler, that when it comes to China, that the Biden’s administration’s ties to China through Hunter Biden need to be looked at to see if there are any conflicts,” he said.

