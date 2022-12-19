(Bloomberg) -- One-time star manager Neil Woodford’s fund administrator is facing a UK lawsuit of well in excess of £100 million ($122 million) after lawyers said the potential claimants now number more than 20,000.

Attorneys on Monday sought a green light from a London judge to bring a group claim against Link Fund Solutions, in a case that’s set to rake over the dramatic collapse of the Woodford equity income fund. Link suspended redemptions from the fund in 2019, leaving investors trapped. It faces a fine from the UK watchdog as well as hundreds of millions of pounds of redress claims.

“The sharp focus and spotlight is going to have to be put on Link and what was going on,” said Derrick Dale, a lawyer for the claimants. “What happened, what Link was doing, what it wasn’t doing, how did it allow the fund to get in a position that it had to be suspended.”

The collapse of the Woodford fund left £3.7 billion of investor funds frozen and has been a headache for Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd. ever since. Talks to sell the business were abandoned after the Financial Conduct Authority warned of the prospect of a £50 million penalty.

The typical investment in the fund was around £10,000 to £25,000 — although some was much higher, the claimant lawyers said.

Lawyers for Link said the claim was without merit. They argued in a legal filing that it was “premature” for a judge to allow the suit to proceed on a collective basis, saying it would have irreversible consequences for the litigation.

The two are set to fight over the extent to which the swift redemptions could have been foreseen.

“The management of the fund was characterized by an imprudent spread of risk and, in particular, inappropriate levels of investment in illiquid, speculative, hard-to-value stocks and small-cap stocks,” Dale said in a filing.

The fund had plans to redeem a huge slice of the Woodford fund but faced an “unexpected request” from an English council in the spring of 2019. The “redemption request for a single immediate withdrawal of this scale was unprecedented,” Link’s lawyers said.

