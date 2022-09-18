Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    12h ago

    Link rejects Dye & Durham's revised deal proposal

    Harry Brumpton, Bloomberg News

    Brendan Caldwell discusses Dye & Durham

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd. rejected a proposal from Canada’s Dye & Durham Ltd that sought to recut their recently agreed deal on account of penalties from the UK’s financial watchdog over a collapsed fund the company managed.

    Dye & Durham wrote to the Sydney-based Link saying it could not commit to funding redress payments for its Fund Solutions Limited arm, the companies said Monday. The suitor had put forward a new proposal, structured as an upfront cash payment of AUS$3.81 per Link share, plus a contingent payment - an offer Link said it was “unable to recommend.”

    At the root of the derailed deal is an investigation by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority’s of a now-collapsed fund managed on behalf of investor Neil Woodford, adding new doubts to what has already been a months-long and increasingly strained takeover. 

    The revised offer proposed making up the difference within 24 months between the agreed price of AUS$4.81 per share with either AUS$1 per share if there’s no liability found, or £306 million minus any penalties, the companies said.

    Link intends to “evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in specie distribution of a minimum of 80 per cent of Link Group’s shareholding in PEXA, in order to maximise value for shareholders,” it said in a statement.