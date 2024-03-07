(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s professional networking platform LinkedIn was back online Wednesday after suffering an outage.

Users trying to load the page and app had been greeted earlier with a message that said: “Something went wrong. We’re having issues loading this page. Try again.”

At the height of the outage, more than 48,000 problems were reported, according to Downdetector, which tracks website outages.

The cause of the outage wasn’t clear, and the company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.