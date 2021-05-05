Linklaters to Pick First Female Leader in Its 183-Year History

(Bloomberg) -- Linklaters LLP, one of London’s “Magic Circle” of elite law firms, is poised to elect the first female senior partner in its 183-year history.

A shortlist of three women candidates include London-based global corporate head Aedamar Comiskey, London corporate and M&A partner Sarah Wiggins and Milan-based capital markets partner and western Europe managing partner Claudia Parzani.

While the U.K. profession’s higher echelons continue to be male-dominated, fierce rival Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has also appointed its first female senior partner as part of a push into the U.S. market.

Linklaters has nearly 3,000 lawyers working in 20 different countries. Its executive committee is made up of 42% women and its director group includes 36% women.

Linklaters declined to comment beyond confirming the election candidates. The FT reported on the step earlier.

