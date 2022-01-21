(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Lion Mentari Airlines completed its first test flight of a Boeing 737 Max since the country’s regulator ended a flying ban in December, more than three years after one of the carrier’s jets plunged into the Java Sea.

Tracking site FlightRadar24 showed the Max 8 completing a 2 hour, 38 minute flight Friday

NOTE: More than 185 global regulators have cleared Max to fly, including China and Ethiopia

NOTE: Earlier, Hong Kong Allows Airlines to Restart Boeing 737 Max Operations

NOTE: Earlier, China Southern Test Flies Boeing Max as End of Ban Nears

NOTE: Jan. 13, Boeing’s 737 Max Nears Return to Commercial Service in China

